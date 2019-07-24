Hood signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hood figures to provide the Saints with defensive line depth and veteran experience. The 10-year veteran appeared in 13 games between the Dolphins and Redskins in 2018, compiling nine tackles (four solo). Hood will work to earn a reserve role in New Orleans and isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories