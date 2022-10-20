Smith (neck) was placed on the Lions' practice squad injured reserve Wednesday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Smith suffered a concussion and had to be taken off in an ambulance after being elevated from the practice squad for Detroit's Week 5 loss to the Patriots. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that the 24-year-old cornerback was clear of the league's protocols, but that "there [are] some other things we're looking at" regarding the after-effects of this injury, according to Jeff Risdon of USA Today. As a result of this transaction, Smith will not be eligible to be activated on game day for at least the next four games.