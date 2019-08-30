Smith was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was projected by some to be a third-round pick in April's draft, but he ended up signing with the Jags as a UDFA in part due to an ankle injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game for Alabama. The 21-year-old had 10 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in four preseason contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories