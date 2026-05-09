Sal Cannella: Cut loose by Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns waived Cannella on Saturday.
The move corresponds with the Browns signing undrafted free agent Michael Coats. Canella entered the NFL in 2021 but didn't make his regular-season debut until Week 17 of the 2025 campaign with the Browns. He caught two passes (on five targets) for 11 yards across two regular-season games for Cleveland last year and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but the Auburn product will now look for opportunities elsewhere, assuming he clears waivers.