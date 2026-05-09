The Browns waived Cannella on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Browns signing undrafted free agent Michael Coats. Canella entered the NFL in 2021 but didn't make his regular-season debut until Week 17 of the 2025 campaign with the Browns. He caught two passes (on five targets) for 11 yards across two regular-season games for Cleveland last year and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, but the Auburn product will now look for opportunities elsewhere, assuming he clears waivers.