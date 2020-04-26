Play

Salvon Ahmed: Heading to Bay Area

Ahmed is expected to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Ahmed rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season at Washington, but he went unselected during the 2020 NFL Draft. Ahmed will likely be competing for a roster spot with JaMycal Hasty, another expected UDFA signing.

