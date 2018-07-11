Sam Beal: Scooped up by Giants

Beal was selected by the Giants with a third-round pick in Wednesday's supplemental draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants will fork over a 2019 third-round pick to acquire Beal, who originally intended to play out his senior season but then changed his mind when his academic eligibility became a potential issue. The Western Michigan product is regarded as the best supplemental draft prospect since Josh Gordon and just the second player selected since 2012. Beal will likely start his career buried on the depth chart as the Giants' No. 4 or 5 cornerback.