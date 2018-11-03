Bradford was released by the Cardinals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bradford signed a one-year, $20 million contract with Arizona in March and began the season as the starting quarterback, but has been relegated to third-string duties. The 30-year-old completed 50 of 80 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and two lost fumbles before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen late in the Week 3 loss to the Bears. Bradford will hope to latch on elsewhere after a disastrous stint with the Cardinals, though if claimed on waivers his new team would inherit what remains of his current contract.

