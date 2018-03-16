Sam Bradford: Officially a Cardinal

Bradford made his two-year contract with the Cardinals official Friday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The physical was looming as a potential holdup, though the Cardinals obviously know that Bradford's balky left knee is part of what they're signing up for. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer referred to the knee as "degenerative" a couple weeks ago, though he also mentioned that Bradford has been able to ski during the offseason. Never known for his durability, the 30-year-old quarterback may find it especially difficult to stay healthy while playing behind a porous Arizona offensive line. He'll at least get to play with David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, though the complementary weapons are lacking through the first few days of free agency. Bradford won't have much appeal outside of two-QB leagues unless the Cardinals secure major upgrades around him in the coming weeks. Fellow free-agent addition Mike Glennon doesn't figure to have any real shot at unseating Bradford for the starting job.