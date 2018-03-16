Sam Bradford: Officially a Cardinal
Bradford made his two-year contract with the Cardinals official Friday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The physical was looming as a potential holdup, though the Cardinals obviously know that Bradford's balky left knee is part of what they're signing up for. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer referred to the knee as "degenerative" a couple weeks ago, though he also mentioned that Bradford has been able to ski during the offseason. Never known for his durability, the 30-year-old quarterback may find it especially difficult to stay healthy while playing behind a porous Arizona offensive line. He'll at least get to play with David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, though the complementary weapons are lacking through the first few days of free agency. Bradford won't have much appeal outside of two-QB leagues unless the Cardinals secure major upgrades around him in the coming weeks. Fellow free-agent addition Mike Glennon doesn't figure to have any real shot at unseating Bradford for the starting job.
More News
-
Sam Bradford: Slated to join Cardinals•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Still has long-term knee concern•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Headed for free agency•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Backup duty again Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Backing up Keenum on Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to dress as backup Sunday•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....