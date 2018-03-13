Sam Bradford: Slated to join Cardinals
Bradford intends to sign with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bradford presumably will serve as the 2018 starter while Arizona develops a young quarterback behind him. With Case Keenum reportedly going to Denver, Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland, the Jets and Bills are the only remaining teams with clear needs for a veteran QB, which means Teddy Bridgewater, AJ McCarron and Josh McCown may be fighting for two spots. Bradford will enjoy throwing to Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson, but the 30-year-old's troublesome left knee may not hold up for long behind a porous offensive line. The Cardinals need to do more work in the coming weeks if they want to field a 2018 offense that's any better than mediocre.
