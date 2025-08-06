The Packers waived Brown (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown was set to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve, but the settlement will allow him to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Brown signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in late May after logging 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns during his final collegiate season with Miami.