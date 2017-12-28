Sam Darnold: Fine with any NFL team

Darnold says he would be fine with playing for any NFL team, ESPN.com reports.

Darnold gave the most political answer possible, also declining to mention whether he will enter the 2018 draft. Josh Rosen spurred a discussion when he said he'd "rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher one at the wrong team" -- a comment he made around the same time that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rosen would rather play for the Giants than the Browns. This is essentially just a media-generated controversy, as it should be obvious that a team in the country's largest market with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram already on the roster is a more attractive destination than a franchise in Cleveland with a single victory over the past two years. Darnold almost certainly has the same preference, but there's no point saying it when there's a very real chance he could end up with either team. He'll likely be selected within the first 10 picks if he decides to enter the 2018 draft.