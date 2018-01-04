Sam Darnold: Joins 2018 NFL Draft field

Darnold has decided to skip his junior season at USC to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold posted a phenomenal redshirt sophomore campaign for the Trojans in 2017, averaging nearly 296 passing yards per contest while collecting a 26:13 TD:INT ratio. He also posted a 63.1 completion percentage and 8.6 yards per attempt during the campaign and is expected to be among the first names off of the draft board in the first round.

Our Latest Stories