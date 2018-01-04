Sam Darnold: Joins 2018 NFL Draft field

Darnold has decided to skip his junior season at USC to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold posted a phenomenal redshirt sophomore campaign for the Trojans in 2017, averaging nearly 296 passing yards per contest while collecting a 26:13 TD:INT ratio. He also posted a 63.1 completion percentage and 8.6 yards per attempt during the campaign and is expected to be among the first names off of the draft board in the first round.