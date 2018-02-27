Sam Darnold: Will not throw at NFL Combine

Darnold will not throw at this week's NFL Combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The potential top pick in the upcoming draft will wait until USC's Pro Day to throw for scouts. He'll spend the week in Indianapolis going through the interview process and focusing on the athletic testing that quarterbacks will be put through Saturday. In the grand scheme, Darnold not throwing at the combine won't mean much for when he goes on draft day, but it does raise some eyebrows considering the rest of this year's top quarterbacks will be participating in the throwing portion of the combine. The last time that top quarterback prospects skipped throwing at the combine was 2014, when Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater each opted to wait until their respective pro days, per an ESPN report. If Darnold succeeds in placing near the top of his position group in athletic testing and shines in his interviews, his decision not to throw this week will end up being a complete non-story.