Sam Ficken: Cut by Jets
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 2, 2021
at
4:16 pm ET 1 min read
The Jets waived
Ficken on Saturday.
Ficken had two kicks blocked in last week's win over the Browns. The Jets have decided to move on, handing the starting job to Chase McLaughlin instead. Ficken completed 13 of 15 field-goal attempts and 12 of 15 extra-point tries during the 2020 season.
