Sam Ficken: Cut loose by Seahawks
The Seahawks waived Ficken on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With this transaction, the Seahawks will enter the offseason program next week with just one kicker (Jason Myers) under contract. Ficken himself has spent time with four different organizations but only made regular-season appearances for one of them. In four games the last two years for the Rams, he was successful on three of six field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 point-after tries.
