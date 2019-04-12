The Seahawks waived Ficken on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With this transaction, the Seahawks will enter the offseason program next week with just one kicker (Jason Myers) under contract. Ficken himself has spent time with four different organizations but only made regular-season appearances for one of them. In four games the last two years for the Rams, he was successful on three of six field-goal attempts and 14 of 15 point-after tries.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...