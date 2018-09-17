Sam Ficken: Expected to rejoin Rams
The Rams are expected to re-sign Ficken, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ficken was released by the Rams at the end of training camp, but it appears he will re-join the team and fill in for the injured Greg Zuerlein. It's not clear how long Zuerlein will be sidelined, but Ficken is worthy of consideration while he is, as the Rams are providing plenty of scoring opportunities by averaging 33.5 points per game through two weeks.
