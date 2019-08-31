Ficken was cut by the Packers on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Ficken had been in a battle with veteran Mason Crosby throughout the preseason, with Ficken unable to win the job. Perhaps the Penn State product was limited in his opportunities, as he made all three of his extra points and his lone field-goal attempt in during the preseason. He'll likely be given opportunities elsewhere for tryouts to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

