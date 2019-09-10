Sam Ficken: Likely to join Jets
The Jets are expected to sign Ficken to a contract following his workout with the team Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ficken came up short in his battle for the Packers' kicking job during the preseason, but he was apparently the most impressive of the five kickers the Jets auditioned Tuesday, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. The Jets' impending signing of Ficken likely signals that Kaare Vedvik's time on the 53-man roster is over after the 25-year-old misfired on an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field goal Sunday in the Jets' one-point loss to the Bills.
