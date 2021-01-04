The Jets signed Ficken to a reserve/future contract Monday.
New York parted with the 28-year-old two days ago, but Ficken is now slated to return to the team in March after knocking down 13 of 15 field-goal tries and 12 of 15 point-after attempts during 2020. His second season was better than his first with Gang Green, as Ficken converted on just 19 of 27 field-goal attempts (70.4 percent) during 2019. Chase McLaughlin is the only kicker on the Jets' active roster currently, and his contract extends into 2021.