Hubbard (knee) announced his retirement Wednesday.

In a surprising move, Hubbard has retired from the NFL after spending all seven years of his career with the Bengals. The 29-year-old defensive end sustained a PCL injury and missed Cincinnati's final three games of the 2024 season, but he was relatively unproductive while on the field. In 14 games, Hubbard posted 41 total tackles, the lowest mark since his rookie year in 2018. Additionally, he recorded just 2.0 sacks, tying the lowest total of his career. The Ohio State product ends his career having accumulated 398 total tackles, including 38.5 sacks, and 16 passes defended over 104 regular-season contests. He ranks eighth all-time in sacks for the Bengals.