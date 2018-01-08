Sam Hubbard: Heading to pro ranks

Hubbard announced Dec. 30 that he would forgo his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Dan Murphy of ESPN.com reports.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Hubbard ended his college career in dominant fashion, logging 3.5 tackles for loss -- including 2.5 sacks -- in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl victory over USC, boosting his sack total to seven for his redshirt junior campaign. Though he played defensive end at Ohio State, Hubbard possesses the athleticism to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme at the NFL level. He'll have a good shot at landing in the first round if he tests well during the pre-draft process.