Sam Jones: Cut by Colts
RotoWire Staff
Indianapolis waived Jones on Wednesday.
Jones landed on Indianapolis' practice squad late last December, and he didn't ultimately log an appearance with the team. He previously spent time with the Cardinals and Broncos in his career.
