Sam Rogers: Waived by Los Angeles
Rogers was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Rogers was waived by the Rams just before the start of the season and ultimately ended up on the practice squad. Coach Sean McVay showed that he doesn't have much use for fullbacks in his offense, so his waiving isn't surprising this time around.
