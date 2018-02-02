Sam Shields: Gearing up for return
Shields (suspension) said he's no longer experiencing headaches and believes he'll generate interest on the free-agent market this spring, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I think I'm back to my normal self. I can just take one day at a time and try to keep conditioning to get myself ready for whatever, March or April, whatever team picks me up so I can be ready to go," Shields explained.
Shields dealt with chronic headaches in the aftermath of his fifth documented concussion he suffered in Week 1 of the 2016 season. While he recently took to social media to show that he's progressed to the point where he can move around without experiencing any concussion symptoms, there's still no word that Shields has officially been cleared to return to the field. However, there are a number of teams around the league that could likely benefit from the 2014 Pro-Bowler's services and it's possible one of them could take a gamble on the 30-year-old cornerback. With that said, Shields is facing a two-game suspension from the league regardless of which organization he may land with.
More News
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....