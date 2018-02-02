Sam Shields: Gearing up for return

Shields (suspension) said he's no longer experiencing headaches and believes he'll generate interest on the free-agent market this spring, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I think I'm back to my normal self. I can just take one day at a time and try to keep conditioning to get myself ready for whatever, March or April, whatever team picks me up so I can be ready to go," Shields explained.

Shields dealt with chronic headaches in the aftermath of his fifth documented concussion he suffered in Week 1 of the 2016 season. While he recently took to social media to show that he's progressed to the point where he can move around without experiencing any concussion symptoms, there's still no word that Shields has officially been cleared to return to the field. However, there are a number of teams around the league that could likely benefit from the 2014 Pro-Bowler's services and it's possible one of them could take a gamble on the 30-year-old cornerback. With that said, Shields is facing a two-game suspension from the league regardless of which organization he may land with.