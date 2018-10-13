Sam Young: Cut by Dolphins
Young was released by the Dolphins on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Young struggled while filling in at right tackle in last week's game. So much so that the Dolphins have opted to go in another direction Zach Sterup will become the top backup tackle for Miami going forward.
