Perine was cut by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's not entirely surprising to see Perine hit waivers considering the Redskins utilized Byron Marshall and Craig Reynolds extensively in the fourth preseason game in lieu of the 2017 fourth-round pick. A dismal 3.4 yards-per-carry average in his rookie season seemed to doom Perine from the start, as the third-year back was completely relegated to a depth piece last season despite a season-ending injuries to both Chris Thompson and Derrius Guice during different junctures of the campaign. The 23-year-old could catch on as a backup with another team, but he'd have to fall into an awfully desperate situation to be considered someone of fantasy value in 2019.

