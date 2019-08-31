Samaje Perine: Jettisoned by Redskins
Perine was cut by the Redskins on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's not entirely surprising to see Perine hit waivers considering the Redskins utilized Byron Marshall and Craig Reynolds extensively in the fourth preseason game in lieu of the 2017 fourth-round pick. A dismal 3.4 yards-per-carry average in his rookie season seemed to doom Perine from the start, as the third-year back was completely relegated to a depth piece last season despite a season-ending injuries to both Chris Thompson and Derrius Guice during different junctures of the campaign. The 23-year-old could catch on as a backup with another team, but he'd have to fall into an awfully desperate situation to be considered someone of fantasy value in 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Finishes up with 13 yards•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Back at practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Working with rehab group Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Accrues 14 yards from scrimmage•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Impressing at OTAs•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing tough roster odds•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.