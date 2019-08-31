Samaje Perine: Released by Redskins
Perine was released by the Redskins on Saturday,John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's not entirely surprising to see Perine hit waivers considering the Redskins utilized Byron Marshall and Craig Reynolds extensively in the fourth preseason game in lieu of the 2017 fourth-round pick. A dismal 3.4 yards-per-carry average in his rookie season seemed to doom Perine from the start, as the third year back was completely relegated to a depth piece last season despite a season-ending injuries to both Chris Thompson and Derrius Guice during different junctures of the campaign. The 23-year-old could catch on as a backup with another team, but he'd have to fall into an awfully desperate situation to be considered someone of fantasy value in 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Finishes up with 13 yards•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Back at practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Working with rehab group Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Accrues 14 yards from scrimmage•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Impressing at OTAs•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing tough roster odds•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...