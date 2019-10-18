Play

Perine signed to the Bengals' practice squad Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Perine was waived off Cincinnati's 53-man roster Thursday but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 2017 fourth-round pick primarily played special teams during his six games on the active roster.

