Sammie Coates: Claimed by Houston
The Texans have claimed Coates off waivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
A 2015 third-round selection, Coates made noise with a slew of long gains early in the 2016 season, but then fell out of favor while hampered by drops and injuries the rest of the year. He was traded from the Steelers to the Browns in September and caught only six passes for 70 yards in 12 games with his new team. Coates doesn't seem like a great fit in Houston, where there's more of a need for a No. 3/possession type than a home-run hitter. His best shot at earning a roster spot would be to make a strong impression on special teams in training camp and the preseason.
