The Browns have parted ways with Coates, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Pittsburgh's 2015 third-rounder ended up hauling in just six passes for 70 yards in 12 games for the Browns in 2017. He'll look for another fresh start elsewhere, though the 24 year-old wideout has much to prove before re-emerging on the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories