Sammie Coates: Released by Houston
Coates was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coates appeared in 12 games with the Texans this season but caught just one pass on two targets, as he spent of majority of his time on special teams. The 25-year-old Auburn product will look to catch on elsewhere with the 2018 regular season winding down.
More News
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Clear for Monday's game•
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Dealing with illness•
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Option to fill in for Fuller•
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Set to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Limited with hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Sammie Coates: Catches first pass of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...