Coates worked out for the Cowboys on Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Coates was cut by the Texans on Tuesday, and has wasted no time in searching for a depth role elsewhere in the league. If Coates were to land in Dallas, he'd likely serve a deep depth role behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin (groin).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...