Sammie Lee Hill: Reinstated by NFL
Hill was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday, NFL.com reports.
Hill last plugged the line in 2016, receiving multiple suspensions from the NFL that resulted in a ban for each of the last two campaigns. He's apparently been reinstated, but it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will find a spot on a 53-man roster. It wouldn't be surprising if a team was at least willing to give him a shot with a track record of production.
