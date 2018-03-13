Sammy Watkins: Appears headed to Kansas City
Watkins intends to sign with the Chiefs when free agency opens Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Confirmation of Watkins' plans will come when players can officially sign with teams, but he appears headed back to the AFC after spending last season with the Rams. A theoretical Watkins-Tyreek Hill combination would give quarterback Pat Mahomes a dynamic wide receiver duo as he begins his stint as starter in Kansas City.
