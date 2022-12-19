The Packers plan to waive Watkins on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Watkins' role in Green Bay had been minimal recently, as he failed to record double-digit offensive snaps in either of his last two games. With Christian Watson's emergence and Romeo Doubs set to return from injury for Monday's game against the Rams, it appears the veteran simply no longer had a place on the offense. Through nine appearances this season Watkins has racked up just 13 catches for 206 yards without a touchdown (22 targets).
