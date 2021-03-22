Watkins will meet with the Ravens on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens are in need of a wideout and have a long history of signing discount veterans to make up for poor drafting at the position. Watkins would fit the pattern, though he's on the young side (28 in June) for a guy entering his eighth NFL season. He's fallen shy of 700 receiving yards in five consecutive years, so it's hard to imagine a gaudy stat line within the context of Baltimore's run-heavy offense.

