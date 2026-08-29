The Eagles waived Toure on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Toure fought to make the Eagles' 53-man roster, but with names such as DeVonta Smith, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore dominating the depth chart, the 28-year-old only ever had a slim chance. Toure will now be subject to waivers through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day. IF the wide receiver goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.