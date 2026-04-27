The Saints released Toure on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With the additions of Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance in the 2026 NFL draft, Toure's time with the Saints is done after one season. The four-year pro spent the majority of 2025 on New Orleans' practice squad, only being activated in Week 18, where he caught one pass for three yards. The last time the 28-year-old saw in-game action was in 2023 with the Packers, where he played 11 games and caught 18 targets for 78 yards.