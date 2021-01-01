Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hinted Friday that Sloman will serve as the team's kicker Week 17 against the Texans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Stephen Gostkowski was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and hasn't officially been ruled out for the regular-season finale, but Vrabel's comments at Friday's practice hint that the Titans aren't expecting the veteran kicker to be available. As a result, Sloman, who is on the team's practice squad, looks on track to be elevated to the 53-man roster prior to Saturday's deadline for Week 17 roster moves. Sloman previously appeared in seven games with the Rams this season, converting eight of 11 field-goal attempts and 18 of 21 extra-point tries.