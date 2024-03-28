LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is looking forward to working with Brock Purdy this offseason. That hasn't really happened the first two years of Purdy's career, especially since Purdy was dealing with an elbow injury last year at this time.

"I'm just pumped Brock gets an offseason," Shanahan said. "His first season, he didn't get much of one because he was the third quarterback. Last year, he couldn't throw with us until training camp. This year, he just got married and he's fully healthy. He's going to come back here in a couple weeks, and we'll get going. I'm just pumped to be able to go through the film with him and be on the field with him."

Purdy should be drafted in all leagues as a low-end No. 1 quarterback. He proved himself last season when he averaged 22.4 Fantasy points per game, and he is expected to have all of his weapons back. That includes Brandon Aiyuk, who is hoping to sign a contract extension to stay in San Francisco.

"It's huge," Shanahan said of Aiyuk being back. "It's hard to be successful at quarterback if you don't have good receivers. So it starts there with Brandon, and I think that's really big for Brock and his future, making sure we have a good group for him going forward."

Aiyuk is worth drafting in Round 3 in all leagues. Deebo Samuel should also be a third-round pick, and George Kittle remains a No. 1 Fantasy tight end worth drafting with a mid-round pick. And then there's Christian McCaffrey, who is the No. 1 overall pick in all leagues going into the season.