Santonio Holmes: Retires from NFL
Holmes announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday.
Holmes, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2014, played parts of nine seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Bears, logging 389 career catches for 6,030 and 36 touchdowns. He's best known for his years in Pittsburgh, with whom he earned MVP honors in Super Bowl 43 after hauling in the game-winning touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Unsurprisingly, Holmes decided to retire as a member of the Steelers.
