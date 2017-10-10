Play

Holmes announced his retirement from professional football Tuesday.

Holmes, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2014, played parts of nine seasons with the Steelers, Jets and Bears, logging 389 career catches for 6,030 and 36 touchdowns. He's best known for his years in Pittsburgh, with whom he earned MVP honors in Super Bowl 43 after hauling in the game-winning touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Unsurprisingly, Holmes decided to retire as a member of the Steelers.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...