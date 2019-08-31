Santos Ramirez: Waived by Jets

Ramirez was waived by the Jets on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ramirez was in line for a backup safety role in New York but the Jets opted to scoop up Matthias Farley instead after he was cut loose by Indianapolis. Ramirez is an undrafted free agent and will be eligible to join a practice squad if he clears waivers.

