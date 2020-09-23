site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saquan-hampton-works-out-for-texans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saquan Hampton: Works out for Texans
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hampton worked out for the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hampton was released with an injury settlement by the Saints on Sep. 14, but appears to be healthy and ready to sign with interested teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read