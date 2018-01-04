Saquon Barkley: Declares for draft, signs with agency

Barkley, who will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, has signed with an agent, ESPN's Darren Rovell reports.

The Penn State product heads to the NFL as arguably the top overall player in the 2018 class after a record-setting career with the Nittany Lions. Barkley accounted for 54 total touchdowns over his three seasons at Penn State and produced those scores in a myriad of ways. Not only was Barkley a dominant rusher, but his evolution as a pass-catcher in 2017 has led many to believe he's one of the best running backs suited for the modern NFL in years. He ran for 1,271 yards and 18 scores as a junior, added 54 receptions of 68 targets for 632 yards (9.3 YPT) and three scores, and even ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns. Checking in at 5-11, 230, Barkley has a build similar to former big NFL backs like Ricky Williams, but even the quickest glance at his film shows that he has the wiggle, agility, and balance of a much smaller runner. Barkley truly has not just a rare blend of size and athleticism, but also a rare blend of skills in terms of his ability as a runner and pass-catcher that make him the clear-cut No.1 running back heading into the draft. From an athletic standpoint, Barkley is special; he holds the Penn State record in the power clean, which is one of several reasons why he's expected to shine at the combine. He stands to be the next NFL running back to be taken in the first five picks of the draft and will warrant consideration for a first-round selection in fantasy drafts as a rookie thanks to his unique prospect profile.