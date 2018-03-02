Saquon Barkley: Dominant showing at NFL Combine
Barkley was timed at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and added a 41.0-inch vertical jump.
Barkley came to the combine with lofty expectations and has exceeded them with each opportunity thus far. His 4.4-second 40-yard dash was the second-fastest mark of any running back in his group, but Barkley posted that time at 233 pounds while the leader, Nyheim Hines, ran his 4.38-second 40 at a svelte 197 pounds. This goes to show that Barkley possesses track-star speed with a power back's frame. Barkley's vertical jump was well above the historical positional average of 34.2 inches, and his 29 bench press reps tied with Nick Chubb for tops at the position. Barkley was already a lock to be the first running back off the board come April, but his dominant performance in Indianapolis should cement him as a top-5 pick.
