The Seahawks released Thompson from their practice squad Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Thompson had just been signed to the practice squad Wednesday, but Seattle let him go Friday in order to make room for veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. This was the second time this season Thompson has been signed to the team's practice squad and then released, though the earlier stint was considerably longer and included an elevation to the active roster for Week 7's contest versus Arizona. The rookie running back received two offensive snaps in that game but didn't accumulate any stats. The fact that Seattle let Thompson go Friday may be a hint that either (or both) Kenneth Walker (oblique) or Zach Charbonnet (knee) will be able to suit up to face San Francisco on Sunday.