Wright was released by the Cardinals on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wright logged five solo tackles in 10 games for the Cardinals in 2017, playing as a reserve linebacker and on special teams. The 23-year-old has reportedly shown well enough in limited snaps to garner attention elsewhere in the league.

