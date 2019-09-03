The Patriots waived Wright on Saturday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Wright had a single preseason game as an audition with the Patriots, and he made a mark with two sacks. It wasn't enough to secure a roster spot, however, as Wright was sent packing shortly after. Since entering the league in 2016, Wright has suited up for just 13 games and recorded seven sacks in a special-teams role. Expect him to look for a practice-squad role.

