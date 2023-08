Lashley (undisclosed) was waived Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After going undrafted in 2021, the 25-year-old agreed to a training camp deal with New Orleans this offseason before being waived. The tackle began his collegiate career at Alabama and played there for four years before heading to Mississippi State. Lashley was waived with an injury that is currently unknown for the time being.