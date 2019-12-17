Play

Orndoff was released from the Eagles' practice squad Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Ordoff has been on Philadelphia's practice squad since Oct. 18, but has been let go in favor of Alex Ellis, a former tight end on the team. The 26-year-old will now have to look for a new opportunity.

